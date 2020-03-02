Woman Wears Make-Up to Look Like Daughter's Portrait of Her from Over a Decade Ago

A woman wore make up to look like a portrait that her daughter drew almost over a decade ago. She did it to celebrate her daughter’s artistic attempts.

The woman, named Denise Esktrand, put a picture of her holding the portrait on Reddit, which has gone viral. The picture has garnered over 1,18,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments on the social media.

She shared the snap with a caption, “still looks the same”. Denise added that her daughter created this portrait of her ten years ago.

In the portrait, a woman, supposedly Denise, can be seen drawn with sunny yellow hair and big blue eyes, besides dramatic eyelashes and three sets of teeth between big red pouty lips.

In an attempt to copy the portrait, Denise used eyeliner for her eyelashes and overdrawn her eyebrows.

According to reports, upon seeing the picture, the woman’s daughter got dismayed by the fact that her selfies on social media never goes viral.

Commenting on the pic, a user wrote this was the cutest thing that he has seen in a long time, while another user praised “the bags” under the eye of the woman in the portrait.

One user said that her favourite thing was that Denise had framed the portrait, while some users wrote that the post made them laugh quite a bit.

Many showered love on the post, whole some wrote that she Denise was a good mom. One netizen wrote that she should go to parents-teachers meeting like this.