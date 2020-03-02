English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Woman Wears Make-Up to Look Like Daughter's Portrait of Her from Over a Decade Ago

In the portrait, a woman, supposedly Denise, can be seen drawn with sunny yellow hair and big blue eyes, besides dramatic eyelashes and three sets of teeth between big red pouty lips.

A woman wore make up to look like a portrait that her daughter drew almost over a decade ago. She did it to celebrate her daughter’s artistic attempts.

The woman, named Denise Esktrand, put a picture of her holding the portrait on Reddit, which has gone viral. The picture has garnered over 1,18,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments on the social media.

She shared the snap with a caption, “still looks the same”. Denise added that her daughter created this portrait of her ten years ago.

My kid did this portrait of me over 10 years ago. I still look the same, IMO. from r/funny

In an attempt to copy the portrait, Denise used eyeliner for her eyelashes and overdrawn her eyebrows.

According to reports, upon seeing the picture, the woman’s daughter got dismayed by the fact that her selfies on social media never goes viral.

Commenting on the pic, a user wrote this was the cutest thing that he has seen in a long time, while another user praised “the bags” under the eye of the woman in the portrait.

One user said that her favourite thing was that Denise had framed the portrait, while some users wrote that the post made them laugh quite a bit.

Many showered love on the post, whole some wrote that she Denise was a good mom. One netizen wrote that she should go to parents-teachers meeting like this.

