GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges

The woman who fell off the foot-board of the local train is now being charged for travelling on the foot-board.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 4, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
The woman who fell off the foot-board of the local train is now being charged for travelling on the foot-board.
Loading...
A video which went viral on Tuesday showed a woman falling off a local train in Mumbai, who was saved from death by the quick action of a few passengers.

In the video, the woman, who is adjusting her earphones, can be seen standing on the edge of the train compartment's foot-board when she loses her balance and falls off the train only to be pulled back inside by her co-passengers.

After the video went viral, several people pointed out how unsafe her situation was.





Following this incident, the Railway Protection Force have booked her under Section 156 of the Railway Act. The Section 156 in The Railways Act, involves travelling on roof, step or engine of a train states that: "If any passenger or any other person, after being warned by a railway servant to desist, persists in travelling on the roof, step or foot board of any carriage or on an engine, or in any other part of a train not intended for the use of passengers, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both and may be removed from the railway by any railway servant."





People on Twitter, however, are not very pleased with this. They pointed out how hundreds of people travel by local train every day, and yet, it was only after the viral video did police take action against one woman.







Not only did the woman have a near-death experience, now she has to face police charges as well.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...