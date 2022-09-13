Woman, Who Extorted Rs 36 Lakh From Her Mother By Faking Her Kidnapping, Arrested

We often ask our parents for money, and they deny it sometimes. What do you do in such a situation? Do you compromise or plan something nefarious? A 30-year-old woman in Spain was arrested for allegedly faking her kidnapping four times to extort her mother.

The incident occurred on the Spanish island of Tenerife where the woman sent her mother a video earlier this week that showed her blindfolded and bleeding. The clip was shared by Civil Guard on Twitter which also showed a man holding a knife to her throat. The caption revealed that the woman demanded 50,000 euros (about INR 40 lakh rupees) from her mother for her release, calling it the kidnapper’s demand. The video has gone viral and has more than 1 lakh views on the microblogging platform.

Detenida en Tenerife tras simular su secuestro y exigirle a su madre 50.000 euros para su liberación. La víctima recibió un vídeo en el que su hija aparecía amordazada y con sangre falsa, en el que pedía llorando que pagaran la cantidad exigida por sus supuestos secuestradores. pic.twitter.com/Bg3reqHest — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) September 5, 2022



“Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me. You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me,” she said, adding that her captors beat her and deprived her of food.

Upon investigating the matter, the Civil Guard found out that this wasn’t the first time the woman had received such a disturbing video. The mother revealed to the police that she had made three payments earlier totalling an amount of 45,000 euros (about INR 36 lakh rupees) that were also in response to threats on the arrested woman’s life.

On further investigation, within 24 hours it was found that the woman was unharmed and let go. Police revealed that the woman’s partner and his family members were also involved in the fake kidnapping case. The 5 people involved were arrested from a casino on the island city and charged with charges of extortion among several others. The Royal Guard reportedly even found the fake blood and knife used in the video.

Ever since three members have been released according to an update in Tenerife Weekly.

