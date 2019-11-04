Woman Who Jumped into Lion Enclosure to Taunt the Animal Finally Speaks About Her Experience

A woman, who reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at a lion exhibit at a New York City zoo, and is wanted by police for trespassing, has now revealed that she was not afraid to approach the big cat.

In an interaction with media post a court hearing on Thursday for a shoplifting charge in New Jersey, Myah Autry said she fears no animal or human. The woman, bizarrely, went on to add that she did not fear the lion because, according to her, "the lion loved me," reported NBC News.

During the course of the interview, Autry went on to call her decision to walk into a lion’s den as a ‘spiritual’ experience, the report said.

She further said, “I am the lion now. Can’t you tell? Have you ever heard of reincarnation? Do your history young man!”

According to a late September report by Associated Press, the Bronx Zoo had said in a statement earlier, that their staff had received a report than an individual had climbed over the barrier separating visitors from the animals at the African lion exhibit.

Social media videos showed the woman waving to the lion from across a moat that separates animals from visitors while another showed her climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

Autry is wanted on trespassing charge by the New York City Police Department, according to whom, the woman also entered a fenced giraffe enclosure as well, reported NBC News.

Autry who would not comment on her shoplifting charges, however, said she would eventually turn herself in on the trespassing charge, the report said.

It further added that she once again addressed the lion saying she hopes the zoo is treating him right, adding that Myah loves him and did not mean to mistreat the lion.

