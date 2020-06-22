Woman Who Lost Her Voice Due to Brain Injury Now Speaks in Four Different Accents

In a rare incident, a woman who had lost her voice after an unfortunate brain injury, now speaks in four different accents.

According to a report published in Ladbible, 31-year-old Emily had gone mute for a period of two months after the injury. On getting her voice back she now speaks in four different accents including Polish, Italian, Russian and French.

The report also mentions that she has lost her original Essex accent. Her condition is medically identified as foreign accent syndrome. This is a rare speech disorder that is caused by brain damage.

Speaking to Ladible, Emily said, “This whole experience has been exhausting and totally overwhelming. It's not just my accent that has changed - I don't speak or think in the same way as before this and I can't construct sentences like I used to”.

She further added that she writes differently and the whole vocabulary has changed.

Emily went to add that her dad is finding it difficult to deal with the situation. He had never imagined Emily wording things as she does now.

Sharing her ordeal further, Emily added she has experienced abuse from strangers who think she is a foreigner. Once a man shouted at her in a supermarket saying foreigners like her are the reason people have coronavirus.

As of now, Emily is taking vocal therapy in order to improve her condition, but there is no guarantee if at all she will regain her original accent or not.