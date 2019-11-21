Australian Woman Who Risked Her Life to Save Koala from Bush Fire with Her Own Shirt is Hailed a Hero

Bush fires in Australia, which can only be described as catastrophic, have burned down more than 2.5 million hectares of land in Australia already and the wild animals are the ones who're facing the brunt of it. The fires, which have destroyed hundreds of homes, have also led to the death of over 350 koalas, if reports are to be believed. Videos of koalas with partially burnt skin have also gone viral, which are heartbreaking to say the least.

On Wednesday, a video emerged of a woman saving a koala trapped in the fires using the shirt off her own back. The video shows a koala, screaming in pain, rushing towards a tree which it then attempts to climb. A woman, sensing danger, rushes towards the koala and rescues it by wrapping the poor thing in her shirt. She then pours water over the burnt area, as the koala continues to writhe in pain. Finally, the woman wraps the bleeding koala in a blanket and carries it to safety.

Watch the video here:

A woman rescued a koala caught in the middle of a fire in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The woman took off her top and used the shirt to wrap the badly burned animal. She also offered it water from a bottle. The woman said she was going to bring the koala to a hospital pic.twitter.com/BRBEo0UBZ1 — Whoa Interesting (@WhoaInteresting) November 20, 2019

Nine News in Australia reports that the woman is Toni Daherty. The woman apparently saw the koala crossing the road and heading towards active fire. Without a second thought, she jumped out to help him.

She is superwoman. God bless her — Blue Warrior (@Bluewarrior1997) November 20, 2019

Thank you everyone: firefighters, first responders, humans with a gigantic heart and love of animals. — Debra J. Kalish (@kalishdj) November 20, 2019

Omg bless her heart — Jessica (@jessimasro) November 20, 2019

that place must be so hot and hard to breathe, also no equipment, guess mother instincts kicked in 💪 — Mesut Noyan (@mesut_noyan) November 20, 2019

I’m crying. Thank you for rescuing that baby. You are an angel. — AL (@Aquagenius) November 20, 2019

She is an amazing human being for doing that. Thank you. — Paul (@Cityzen71) November 19, 2019

Heartbreaking. Hoping and praying that this precious little Koala was helped and can recover. Wildfires are truly horrific. The woman who rescued him had incredible courage and compassion. — Linda M. Mathews (@dogmom88) November 19, 2019

