2-min read

Australian Woman Who Risked Her Life to Save Koala from Bush Fire with Her Own Shirt is Hailed a Hero

On Wednesday, a video emerged of a woman saving a koala trapped in the fires using the shirt off her own back.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Australian Woman Who Risked Her Life to Save Koala from Bush Fire with Her Own Shirt is Hailed a Hero
Image: Twitter/9News

Bush fires in Australia, which can only be described as catastrophic, have burned down more than 2.5 million hectares of land in Australia already and the wild animals are the ones who're facing the brunt of it. The fires, which have destroyed hundreds of homes, have also led to the death of over 350 koalas, if reports are to be believed. Videos of koalas with partially burnt skin have also gone viral, which are heartbreaking to say the least.

On Wednesday, a video emerged of a woman saving a koala trapped in the fires using the shirt off her own back. The video shows a koala, screaming in pain, rushing towards a tree which it then attempts to climb. A woman, sensing danger, rushes towards the koala and rescues it by wrapping the poor thing in her shirt. She then pours water over the burnt area, as the koala continues to writhe in pain. Finally, the woman wraps the bleeding koala in a blanket and carries it to safety.

Watch the video here:

Nine News in Australia reports that the woman is Toni Daherty. The woman apparently saw the koala crossing the road and heading towards active fire. Without a second thought, she jumped out to help him.

