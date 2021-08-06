Woman Who Spent Rs 60 Lakh in Cosmetic Surgery, Now Wants ‘Army of Clones’

A 43-year-old US woman who has shelled out over Rs 60 lakh to look like a Barbie doll now wishes to make an army of clones. Marcela Iglesias, a resident of Los Angeles, spent £60,000 ( roughly Rs 60 lakh) on cosmetic procedures. However, Iglesias claimed that she never had undergone plastic surgery to get the doll look. Iglesias said that she recently learned about human cloning - the creation of a genetically identical copy (or clone) of a human. She claims that by cloning herself, she could “potentially help save lives” by donating her organs.

The mother of a child is also determined to have her “very own army of Barbies” in order to donate her organs to needy people. She said that the number of patients requiring organ transplants is far more than organ donations. She believes that the clones army can be used for a good cause. “I want to be cloned and then see if we can use those organs for donation or for myself In the future," Marcela told Mirror.

According to her, she came to know about this scientific procedure through Professor Nakauchi from the University of Tokyo. He has been conducting research into growing organs based on a patient’s stem cells.

Iglesias believes that cloning is already taking place in many countries but the general public does not know much about it. She had lost her father who needed a kidney transplant. Later she came to know about human cloning and decided to donate her organs.

After his father’s death, she started the research of stem cell therapy. According to media reports, as many as 30 million stem cells have been transplanted into her bloodstream from an umbilical cord.

“By donating my stem cells and some of my eggs, they can be used to create human organs in order to help people that need the transplant,” she said.

