Woman Who Wrote 'How to Murder Your Husband' Accused of Murdering Her Husband

In a classic case of fiction-turned-facts, a romance mystery author, who once wrote a blog titled, ‘How To Murder Your Husband,’ is now under trial for allegedly murdering her husband. The curious case involves Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 71, who is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy on June 2, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.

The motive behind the alleged murder is believed to be a large insurance sum of $1.5 million, or roughly Rs 11.3 crore that Nancy would have gotten in case her husband dies. The couple, married for 27 years, was going through financial hardships and Nancy was apparently not ready to settle for a lifestyle lacking the leisure entailed with money.

Daniel, who was a chef by profession, was shot twice in the back and both the bullets pierced his heart killing him instantly. Daniel’s body was discovered by his students and co-workers at the Oregon Culinary Institute. The body was found in one of the kitchens at the institute.

The police levied charges on Nancy after a Toyota minivan, similar to Nancy’s, was found near the murder site, before and after the shots were fired. During the investigation, the police also discovered a Glock pistol that she and her late husband bought at a gun show. However, to the police’s surprise, the pistol was never used.

Later, investigators found that Nancy had made purchases from a ghost gun website and had also bought a Glock slide and barrel from eBay. The investigators allege that Nancy bought the kit, replaced it with the original, shot Daniel, and then replaced the original back so that the shelling couldn’t be traced back to the gun the couple owned. According to the prosecutors, Nancy sold the slide and barrel on eBay again and deleted her eBay account after the transaction.

Nancy, in the past, had released two self-published novels titled, ‘The Wrong Husband’ and ‘Hell On A Heart,’ both of which were financial failures. In 2011, she wrote a blog essay titled, ‘How To Murder Your Husband,’ where she admitted to having a deep understanding of police procedures and having thought of murders multiple times.

