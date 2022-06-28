Woman with 12-inch Long Nails Says She Will Never Cut them Short

Women are fond of experimenting with new designs and shapes when it comes to their nails. While long nails are beautiful, maintaining them is a tedious task. You are always at the risk of breaking a couple of them while performing the daily chores. But a woman has been maintaining her 12-inch fingernails for many years now. Cordelia Adams has been growing her nails out for more than 30 years, starting in 1989, as she loved her mother’s long nails. Though she currently maintains her 12-inches nails, her longest nails have been 16 inches. The 59-year-old makes sure to take proper care and trim them down every now and then, to keep them at her desired length.

You don’t often come across people with 12-inch long nails. Cordelia, while speaking on – Hooked on the Look video, on Truly’s YouTube channel, has said that the best thing about having long nails is the “attention” she gets from people.

Cordelia, who works as a nail technician herself, shares videos of herself performing tasks with the long nails on TikTok and they manage to rack up millions of views. She revealed that during the pandemic, she joined TikTok just for fun but one of her videos went viral, amassing over 17 million views. Any guesses what the video was about? A simple handwashing clip.

While Cordelia gets a lot of attention, they aren’t pleasant always. Sharing the worst thing about her long nails, she said it is the “disrespectful” questions people ask her. Now addressing some of the queries, the nail technician revealed that she has worked out a way of completing her day-to-day tasks without letting her nails get in the way. For example, she uses her knuckles instead of her fingertips for certain actions.

Further, she said, “The nails fold back over my arm, so if I’m holding something they’re out of the way completely. I don’t go at anything fingertip first.”

Despite what people say, Cordelia said that she is happy with her nails and doesn’t see herself ever cutting them. “I would not consider having short nails again,” she added.

