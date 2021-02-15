Woman with a Gun Claiming to Have a Letter for Joe Biden Arrested near White House

In a rather shocking incident, a 66-year-old woman was arrested by the Secret Service after she was found carrying a fully loaded gun in her vehicle near the White House in Washington, United States. The woman claimed that she was carrying a letter for US President Joe Biden. As per police, a woman identified as Sylvia Hall was carrying the gun without a license. She has been held by the police on charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

A report published inNew York Postmentions that the incident took place around 5:40 PM at security checkpoint near the White House complex.

The report also mentions that the 66 years old woman was accompanied by an unidentified man who has also been arrested for possessing a BB gun. The security personnel found the weapon after they searched the car in which the two of them were traveling. The arrest was made after the officials refused to believe her claim of having a letter for the President.

In September last year, another woman who was suspected of sending a package that contained the poison ricin to the White House was arrested at the New York-Canada border. According to the officials, she was taken in custody by the US Customs and Border Protection officials. In her package, she had written a letter that was addressed to the White House and the then-president Donald Trump. The envelope was found by the government facility that checks all the mail addressed to the White House and US President. Moreover, an official had confirmed that the same package was also sent to law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.

In a different incident, a veteran Navy official was arrested by the authorities in 2018 after he accepted that he was sending Donald Trump and other people in his administration a substance from which ricin is derived. There was no injury caused to anyone as the mail was caught in time. Something similar also happened in 2014, when a man based out of Mississippi was sent to jail for 25 years for sending letters dusted with ricin to Barack Obama and other officials.

Meanwhile, the security situation in Washington has been quite tense ever since the MAGA riot at the United States Capitol on January 6. A total of five people lost their lives after supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the congressional building.