Woman with Guinness World Record for Longest Fingernails Cuts Them after 30 Years

Ayanna Williams who is Guinness book world records holder for longest nails on pair of hands (female) has finally decided to let it go. Williams cut her nails last weekend after almost 30 years of growing and caring for them. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Dr Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas cut Ayanna’s nail with the help of a rotatory blade after measuring it for the last time. At the time, her nails had grown to a length of 733.55 cms (24 ft, 0.7 inches) breaking her own previous record of longest nail of a woman.

Even as a young kind, Ayanna had an interest in nail arts and growing her nails. Recalling her memories, she often mentions how she used to ask for her mother’s permission to colour her nails.

Ayanna’s efforts of growing her nails were first recognized in 2017 and she made it to the Guinness Book of World Records of 2018. At that time, her nails measured 576.4 cms that translate to 18ft 10.9 inches. Her nails needed special care and attention and used up to two bottles of nail polish on a go. It took her almost 20 hours to get her manicure done.

Ayanna Williams first became a record holder in 2017.Her nails earned her the record title for longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female), measured at a combined length of 576.41 cm. It took her two bottles of nail polish and over 20 hours to paint. pic.twitter.com/DKJS0nXc5P — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 7, 2021

The extraordinary length also meant challenges in carrying out even the most mundane daily tasks but that never stopped her.

Ayanna has also expressed her desire to regrow her nails but adds that she won’t try to grow them as long as they were. Meanwhile, her now cut nails will be preserved and kept at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida.

While Ayanna’s most recent measurement broke her previous record, Lee Redmond (USA) still holds the record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female), having started growing them in 1979 and carefully manicured them to a total length of 8.65 m. (28 ft 4.5 in).

