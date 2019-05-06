English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman with Record Size 15 Feet Gets ‘Most Beautiful Pair of Shoes’ For Wedding
A British woman who holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest feet (female) has finally gotten custom-made wedding shoes.
She said it’s been nearly “impossible” to find shoes that fit her feet.
But Julie’s significant other, Steve, wanted to see his bride walk down the aisle with confidence.
“Few options were available, so he contacted the British shoe company Rainbow Club, which offered to make Felton a pair of custom shoes for the ceremony, held on April 20.
Rainbow Club designed an ivory satin Mary Jane-style flat featuring crystal embellishments at the toe,” according to Guinness World Record website.
She called them “the most beautiful pair of shoes” she’s ever owned.
Julie, who is 6 feet and 5 inches tall, said her first shoes were an infant’s size 6 as opposed to the average size 2.
At 16 years old, she said her feet were a mere size 11.
Felton hopes that the size of her feet “brings attention to shoemakers that average sizes are getting bigger.”
“It would be really nice one day to walk into a shoe shop and just pick a pair off the shelf and try them on,” she said, adding that the last time she was able to do so was as a child.
