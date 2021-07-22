Woman With Tiny Baby Bump Gives Birth to Twins, Leaves Netizens Confused

Just like any health-related experience depends on person to person, pregnancy also differs for every woman, which includes the bump size. And the latest example of this is a woman named Rebecca Hurley. Hurley had a very small baby bump and people did not know that she was pregnant. But the woman revealed that she gave birth to twins. Hurley, who is now a mother to five kids, posted pictures and videos of her baby bump on her social media handle.

Even though she was about to complete her pregnancy, she didn’t have much in terms of a baby bump. Hurley showed off her bump from back and side angle and the netizens were left surprised by the size of it. In the video, she said that the bump did not look much neither from the front nor from the back. “But from the side? It still doesn’t look like much but we're working on it," she added in the video, as per reports.

In another video, Hurley shared her labour experience with the tiny belly and revealed that she has given birth to twins. The woman, who is now a mother to five children, informed that her two identical twins arrived five weeks early. Fortunately, the baby girls were healthy and weighed two kilograms. About her tiny belly, Hurley jokingly said that it did hide the babies. She also shared her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account.

People were left amazed and shared their reactions after Hurley updated them on her twins. One of them was left wondering how two babies fit in her bump. Another one joked that she spawned the second baby out of thin air.

Earlier this year, a woman had quite an opposite baby bump in comparison to Hurley. Amber Cumberland had an unusually large bump, and she gave birth to a child, that turned out to be the second biggest baby girl in the UK. The baby weighed 12 pounds and 14 ounces (5.8 kg).

