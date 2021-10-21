Woman With 'Tiny Bump' Accused of Faking Pregnancy on TikTok, Gives Birth

Social media influencers like to share every small and big event of their lives with their fans and followers. But at times, fans find it hard to believe some never-seen-before situations or things. Something similar happened with Sofia Cavacini, who some time back faced cruel comments from trolls on social media. The trolls had accused her of faking her pregnancy. But why? The young mother used to share updates of her baby bump on TikTok, to post the run-up to her daughter’s birth. But as months passed, some of her followers started asking if she was really pregnant. This is because as compared to pregnant women, her stomach looked relatively small.

Though the bump size can vary for every mum, when Sofia shared a click of her 7-month bump, her fans on Tik Tok accused her of faking the pregnancy. The Sun reported that some people even believed that she was just bloated. The news portal quoted some of the people who brushed away Sofia’s pregnancy claims. One of the TikTok users wrote, “She is not pregnant, that bump don’t grow,” while another said, “I reckon she’s just bloated.” “Stop faking your pregnancy,” a third wrote.

But not everyone was rude to her. While some joked that they get bumps as big as hers simply after eating a big meal, many shared their own stories of having a small bump during pregnancy.

Even when Sofia shared a video of her 9-month baby bump, trolls did not believe it and still accused her of faking it. But all the speculations and accusations ended after Sofia welcomed her first child in March this year.

Earlier a woman, who goes by the name Rebecca Hurley, with a tiny baby bump gave birth to twins.

Hurley, who is mother of five kids now, shared the pictures of her baby bump on social media and the netizens were left in surprise.

