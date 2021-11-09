Woman's Amazon Review for Leggings After Sliding Down Mountain is Product Win

A good pair of leggings provide comfort to the person during a workout. It is considered as one of the most comfortable clothes by women. A woman went on to praise her new leggings to a scale that her review has gone viral. American woman Cory Hput her new pants on for a really tough challenge to test the comfort level and strength of clothing material. Impressed by her leggings, she posted her review on the shopping website and the same has gone viral. Cory had shared the review of Raypose leggings on the e-commerce website Amazon in July 2020. However, the screenshot of her review has resurfaced on the internet recently. A fellow shopper took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of Cory’s review for leggings.

Sharing the screenshot of Cory’s review, the fellow shopper said she thinks about it “twice per week”.

i think about this twice per week pic.twitter.com/MCjFadQwRH— emmy (@emmycantread) November 6, 2021

Cory, in her review, said that she was scared to walk along the steep side of a mountain herself. So, she was forced to slip and slide to the bottom. On the Amazon product review page, she uploaded two pictures of herself in which she is seen laying against a rock. Endorsing the same leggings strongly, Cory said that she was impressed by the quality as the leggings hadn't ripped even a little bit during her endeavour. She went on to say that she is planning to buy them in every colour.

Interestingly, Cory gave a five-star rating to the leggings. She titled her review 'Order them now.'

It seems that others were impressed by her review of the leggings and purchased it. A woman also shared an exact picture like Cory on the Amazon product review page and gave five stars to the leggings.

A Twitter user said that she purchased leggings after reading Cory’s review, while another said company should give free leggings to Cory for endorsement. Many wish to buy the leggings now.

I bought these leggings after seeing this review. They are amazing.— JessicaA (@Jvallen1010) November 7, 2021

I really hope the company gave her free leggings for life for that kind of solid endorsement. Bc how can you not be sold when you read that— Heather Doyle (@heathermdoyle) November 8, 2021

The pic with her lying there with her face in the rocks is what really sell these leggings for me. I'll be buying in every color as well.— Joe Doolittle (@JoeDoolittle) November 7, 2021

What’s the link I also would like to check these out myself— Kaature the B stands for Band$ (@nailsxkaature) November 7, 2021

On Amazon, over 15,000 users found Cory’s review “useful”.

