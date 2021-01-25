Woman's Baking Paper Hack That Ensures Whole Tray is Covered Each Time Wins Internet

For bakers, cake sticking to the baking tray is a nightmare. Though they use greaseproof paper, it can be very difficult to cut out a piece that actually fits the tray. With people hardly getting the size right, the risk of the cake sticking around the edges increases, and a dent or two in the cake base is almost a given. On the contrary, if the paper is too big, it can prevent the cake from having a smooth top.

But a simple hack by a foodie to line the cake tin perfectly every time has taken the internet by storm and is wowing bakers and food lovers alike. The best part is, it’s super easy!

A report by The Daily Mail shows a video posted on Tik Tok by Mon Mack, an Australian cooking enthusiast, where she displays the simple trick to get the right amount of baking paper every time.

The hack has so far racked up 5 million views. Mon explains a quick and easy way to cut the perfect circle to fit the base of the tin. In the video, Mon says she cuts a piece of baking paper, bigger than her tin, which she folds into a square, and then, triangle. She folds the triangle in half again, so she has a very thin segment. Then she turns the tin upside down and places the point of the triangle or the tip in the centre of a circular cake tin to measure it.

After that, all that is left to be done is trim the excess paper from around the edge of the tin. When she unfolds the paper, she’s left with a circle that fits perfectly inside the tin.

People loved the hack, with some even calling it a “game-changer”. A few of the users also asked her if she could offer tips on lining a square baking tray.

Mon displayed to them another technique where she cut a piece of baking paper larger than the size of the square tray. Then she placed this sheet below the tray and cut it in a straight line up to the four corners of the tin so that she had four flaps. These flaps, she then folded into the centre of the paper. After that, she placed the paper in the tin and folded the flaps back out to line the sides.