Woman's Birthday Post For 100-year-old Great Grandpa Gets Wholesome Stream of Wishes

A Twitter user’s post for her great grandfather’s 100th birthday generated a huge buzz on the micro-blogging site. Going by the Twitter handle @maiyasaidwhat, the user would never have thought that her simple birthday post for her great grandpa would lead to lakhs of people sharing pictures of their own grandfathers and grandmothers. “Y’all my great grandpa is 100 today and still looks amazing,” the Twitter user posted on Saturday. But little did she know what storm was awaiting her. The post has amassed nearly 2.70 lakh likes and almost 16,000 retweets. Seeing the lovely picture of the user’s great grandfather, people could not stop themselves from sharing snaps of their own loved ones.

y’all my great grandpa is 100 today and still looks amazing 💫 pic.twitter.com/7XpT8zddJV— m. (@maiyasaidwhat) October 23, 2021

User Chatty Kathy shared a picture of her 94-year-old mother, and said,“ How wonderful! Happy Birthday to him & God bless you both! My Mom’s 94 & I’m so glad she’s still sharing her wisdom and our family’s history. You are blessed to have your great grandfather to share these things with you.”

How wonderful! Happy Birthday to him & God bless you both! My Mom’s 94 & I’m so glad she’s still sharing her wisdom and our family’s history. You are blessed to have your great grandfather to share these things with you. We have been recording all Mom’s stories to transcribe. pic.twitter.com/MHFUX4scgj— Chatty Kathy (@k8ydidit) October 23, 2021

Another user posted a little video of her 103-year-old great grandmother.

My great grandma is 103 it is truly a blessing to have them on this earth pic.twitter.com/RlmyDUCbfl— Ire🌸 (@ireanetania) October 24, 2021

One user sent greetings to the user’s great grandfather from his 96-year-old mother.

Happy Birthday from my 96 year old mother.🇿🇼🙂 pic.twitter.com/4fY40sWbwF— Isiah Mataruka (@mataruka_isiah) October 24, 2021

“What are the odds? My great grandma just turned 100 too,” said a user.

What are the odds? My great grandma just turned 100 too. pic.twitter.com/3oXzb88ePs— Julio Pineda. (@esmilpineda1997) October 24, 2021

Here are some more sweet pictures

Congratulations, sir!! 🙂A 100-year-old smile for another 100-year-old smile hehehe pic.twitter.com/VOKjMOvURy— sia. (@venomovies) October 24, 2021

My grandpa is 95 and I'm so glad he is still sharing his wisdom and our family's history pic.twitter.com/XafdkrIXxn— Quobinah🇬🇭🇨🇦 (@Quobinah2) October 24, 2021

My Grandma at 104. Soon to be 105 pic.twitter.com/iAUXWNzWPu— Bharadwaj Venkatesh (@bharadwajv79) October 25, 2021

She never imagined that the post on her great grandfather’s birthday would receive such an overwhelming response. Even her great grandpa was surprised to know that lakhs of people liked the birthday post dedicated to him. “He said thank you for all of the birthday wishes. He was so surprised to see how many likes and retweets he got lol,” she said.

Many of the users were surprised with the amazing health of the great grandfather at the age of 100. “100???? Looks like he’s in his 60s or 70s happy birthday OG,” said one user. Another user said that’s the kind of aging he wants.

