Woman's Chair Breaks During Office Video Call With CEO, Falls Spectacularly in Viral Video

Internet is flooded with hilarious videos on work-from-home blunders. This new addition to the incredible treasure trove left netizens in hysterics. The latest footage is of a woman named Charlotte Kozinets who works as a sales associate at a furniture company in California.

The woman was busy interacting with her colleagues including the CEO of the company when suddenly her chair broke and she fell flat on the ground leaving her peers in giggles. After getting up and composing herself, she too burst into laughter. Her colleagues showed concern and asked if she was fine. Instead, Charlotte asked if the call was being recorded. And one of her colleagues sniggered, “I desperately hope so… yeah, it's recorded”. Then she switched off the camera as she went looking for another chair, but forgot to mute the mic. The video then recorded her amusing reactions and her peers couldn’t help but explode in hard chuckles.

Charlotte shared the clip on her Instagram handle. Soon it went viral garnering people’s amusing reactions and sending them in hysterics. So far, the clip has received over 1 lakh likes and numerous comments. One of the users said, “I literally cannot stop laughing,” The second one wrote, “Bookmarked this so I can watch it forever”. Another added, “I’m so happy you posted this.. when I’m having a bad day I’m coming back to this.” “Hahahahahah lmaoo this is gold!! Makes me miss yewwww,” read one of the comments.

While talking to Mirror, Charlotte revealed that the video was a recording of their Sales Sync Meeting. She added that thankfully there were a total of five people in the meeting and not a huge audience when the incident happened.

“After the initial fall, I was honestly just hoping my team didn’t see my entire body flailing in the wind. What you didn’t see is that I ended up with my legs in the air, resulting in a pretty gnarly bruised bottom,” Charlotte said.

