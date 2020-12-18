Woman's Christmas Decoration Offends Neighbour, She Responds by Adding More 'Inappropriate' Items

With Christmas just around the corner, homes have already started to put on a festive look with many pulling out Christmas decorations to get into the spirit of Yuletide.

But while Christmas decorations are meant to spread cheer, a woman's statue of a gargoyle that she placed at her entrance ahead of seems to have rubbed her neighbours the wrong way.

It all started when a woman placed a white statue of a gargoyle in a Santa Clause hat on her front porch. Not impressed with the joke apparently, one of her neighbours took it upon herself to leave a stern note on the woman's porch.

According to the neighbour, a stone gargoyle in a Santa hat was not at all Christmasy as it was "not appropriate" and in no way ‘keeping with the Christmas spirit’.

The owner of the gargoyle explained that the statue, whom she named ‘Frank’, had been outside her house for years and because of its weight, she’s never bothered to move it. So, she jokingly placed a Santa hat on its head and said Frank was now festive enough.

But what started as a war of words, however, soon turned into a full-blown battle.

In no mood to bow down to her neighbour, the woman began piling-up her porch with quirky Christmas decorations that include rats, skeletons and even a hippopotamus figurine.

According to The Mirror report, she has also created a Facebook page for Frank. She keeps sharing updates on her decorations and many more notes from her neighbour, who she has dubbed ‘Karen’.

The verbal war got so intense that her neighbour dropped a complaint to the Home Owner's Association.

The house owner says she's yet to hear from anyone. In the meanwhile, her growing decorative pile updates is racking up thousands of likes and users seem to be her on her side.