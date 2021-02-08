Woman's Dream Tattoo of a 'Wave' Was Subconsciously Inspired By Logo on Her Fridge

Getting a permanent tattoo can be pretty confusing while choosing the design. Also, it is a big decision that will stay with you forever.

People usually do a lot of research and put immense time and effort behind this big decision.

However, sometimes regret follows after one gets a permanent ink of their dreams and its meaning or origin doesn’t turn out to be the one they had thought it would be.

In a similar hilarious incident in the UK, a woman was left shocked after she realized that her tattoo was a copy of a fridge logo. She uploaded the video on TikTok, showing off the delicate waves tattoo on her wrist and shared that she got it over a year ago after wanting it for long.

She revealed she drew the tattoo on her wrist several times, hoping that one day she would have it.

Then she revealed that after one year of getting it, she realized where she got the idea from- her refrigerator. The logo was copied from her fridge logo which they have had their whole life, she explained.

She holds her wrist next to the logo made on the inside of the fridge. The logo on the fridge is identical to her tattoo design. “I realise now where I got the idea from. It’s the design from the inside of the fridge we’ve had for basically my whole life," she says.

Watch the hilarious video here.

The video started a laughing riot on the internet and the huge blunder received multiple reactions from users. The similar designs have left people laughing at the tragedy.

The Sun reports that hundreds of people commented on the video.One of the users jokingly wrote how she and her fridge are bonded for life now. A user wrote that this incident shows how we’re influenced by things around us and we don’t even notice it.

Another user narrated her story of how she had done the same when she got plants tattooed on her anklets and later realized they were the ones she saw in her plates all her life.

One user wrote that she understood why she unconsciously wanted this as a fridge is love and life. Another said that the fridge probably feels special now.