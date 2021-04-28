Watch: This Woman's Easy Contact Lens Removal Hack Will Drive Away Your Woes

Contact lenses can be a hassle if you aren’t a pro at applying it. It is tough to apply and even tougher to remove it from your eyes. Many people even end up getting teary or red eyed after removing it. Hence, even if they are suitable for everyone, removing them can be an uphill task that even regular users can find daunting. Lenses wearers are highly advised to immediately contact an eye specialist in case of an emergency.

But is there any way of removing contact lenses safely, without inflicting any threat to the eyes and reducing physical contact with the eyeballs? To all those posing this question, there is an answer.

TikTok user Lala has found a highly-effective way of removing her contact lenses without putting any strain on her eyes. The video has already garnered over two million views.

In a TikTok video, Lala can be seen demonstrating a simple and effective way of removing contact lenses. The TikToker explains that the wearer is not supposed to move his or her eyes back before removing the lenses. They should instead look to their side and blink gently.

Lala effortlessly pulled her upper and lower eyelids up and down, before proceeding to look sideways. She can be seen blinking afterwards and the lenses came out on their own without any physical touch.

While elaborating her hack in the clip, she says, “So you pull and pull and look to the side and blink. Ta-dah! That was the easiest way to ever take out contacts.” She added that she still struggled with putting them in sometimes, but at least she is a pro at removing them.

The hack may or may not work out smoothly for every lens wearer, but it is definitely worth a try and will certainly make the lives of many lens wearers easy.

