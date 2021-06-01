buzz

Woman's Encounter with Fox in Washing Machine is Reminding Netizens of 'Firefox' Browser
2-MIN READ

Woman's Encounter with Fox in Washing Machine is Reminding Netizens of 'Firefox' Browser

Fox in the washing machine. (Credit: Twitter)

Fox in the washing machine. (Credit: Twitter)

A London-based woman had an unexpected furry guest, a fox, waiting for her as she returned home.

A London-based woman had an unexpected furry guest waiting for her as she returned home. Sharing her encounter with this special guest who actually was a fox, the woman named Natasha Prayag tweeted a picture of this fox sitting comfortably inside her washing machine. In an update that she later posted, Natasha informed netizens that she was finally able to get the fox out of her house after hours of persuasion.

According to Daily Mail, the fox entered the house while Natasha and her partner Adam had left the door of their house open as they unloaded things from their car. Adam spotted the fox in the living room, but it suddenly disappeared in thin air before he could do anything.

The couple carried a half an hour search operation inside the house before finally finding this fox sitting comfortably inside their washing machine. However, the fox would not move out of its little comfort zone even after multiple attempts. “We tried to scare it out of the back door but he was holding firm in the washing machine. He was very happy there and chilled out,” said Prayag.

Natasha then decided to coax the fox with some food and that worked. The fox cautiously made his way out of the washing machine before giving the food a sniff. He finally left the premises without causing any more drama.

Natasha’s tweet with the picture of the fox which was originally shared on May 25 went viral getting over 2.75 lakh likes on the microblogging site. The picture evoked a lot of reaction from the netizens who flooded the reply section of the tweet with their take on the incident. Meanwhile, some users also shared their encounters with ‘unexpected guests’ at their home.

What do you think about the incident?

first published:June 01, 2021, 14:17 IST