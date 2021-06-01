Woman's Encounter with Fox in Washing Machine is Reminding Netizens of 'Firefox' Browser

A London-based woman had an unexpected furry guest waiting for her as she returned home. Sharing her encounter with this special guest who actually was a fox, the woman named Natasha Prayag tweeted a picture of this fox sitting comfortably inside her washing machine. In an update that she later posted, Natasha informed netizens that she was finally able to get the fox out of her house after hours of persuasion.

Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX pic.twitter.com/dyVBTiTEXn— Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 25, 2021

Thanks for all the great puns, bad jokes, personal stories, and well wishes — our foxy friend has relinquished control of the washing machine and vacated the premises! — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 27, 2021

According to Daily Mail, the fox entered the house while Natasha and her partner Adam had left the door of their house open as they unloaded things from their car. Adam spotted the fox in the living room, but it suddenly disappeared in thin air before he could do anything.

The couple carried a half an hour search operation inside the house before finally finding this fox sitting comfortably inside their washing machine. However, the fox would not move out of its little comfort zone even after multiple attempts. “We tried to scare it out of the back door but he was holding firm in the washing machine. He was very happy there and chilled out,” said Prayag.

Natasha then decided to coax the fox with some food and that worked. The fox cautiously made his way out of the washing machine before giving the food a sniff. He finally left the premises without causing any more drama.

Natasha’s tweet with the picture of the fox which was originally shared on May 25 went viral getting over 2.75 lakh likes on the microblogging site. The picture evoked a lot of reaction from the netizens who flooded the reply section of the tweet with their take on the incident. Meanwhile, some users also shared their encounters with ‘unexpected guests’ at their home.

I raise you with a fox enjoying a nap in my son’s bed! pic.twitter.com/eT2mnZ3rO2— Olivier - Back home, without dust or builders (@Nepomucene) May 26, 2021

I think that's how Firefox got started pic.twitter.com/3vH1w3h9k9— Datheistz (@datheistz) May 25, 2021

I blame Julia Donaldson pic.twitter.com/KmlfhO2lnL— Campbell (@cjec1) May 25, 2021

The washing machine probably needs vixen— Jhn C (@jconroy1960) May 25, 2021

I’m an expert on foxes, and legally, he now owns your house. You have 48 hours to vacate.— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 26, 2021

So THAT'S where this one was heading when it tried to sneak into my kitchen the other day.. pic.twitter.com/zMYqWosLoU— Emma Campbell (@ginger_journo) May 25, 2021

