Woman's Epic April Fools' Day Prank on Colleagues Gives New Meaning to Disappointment

April Fools’ Day means pranking people around you. One video of a woman playing a very unusual prank has gone viral after this April Fools’ Day. The woman played a prank on her co-workers and the netizens are left in complete splits. In the video, the woman can be seen filling a box of doughnuts with a platter of cheese cubes, veggies, and olives. In fact, she also wrote April Fools inside the package. After this, the woman kept the box in her office’s kitchen. Through a camera, she recorded the reaction of her colleagues. Further, into the video, we see a woman open the doughnut box. However, she looks disappointed after actually realising what is inside it.

While few people think it is a good idea, others are totally against it. Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner thousands of likes. One Instagram user wrote, “Ngl I’d rather have that than the donuts." Another person wrote, “I honestly wouldn’t be mad, love those veggie platters."

April 1 is celebrated as April Fools’ Day worldwide. This day has its own charm and the idea is to play pranks on your friends, family, and co-workers. Even after its popularity, the day is not a public holiday in any country.

Meanwhile, flooding social media with posts that were almost believable, these brands owned April Fools’ Day like a boss! While some brands carried forward the legacy that they have been fostering for decades, some new players also joined in and did not fail to impress netizens.

The AI-based online travel portal, ixigo, cracked open the day with a smart shoe that can charge your phone, can click pictures and charges its batteries by walking. Sounds too good to be true, right? Because it was. The brand shared a promotional video of the shoes with a caption, “The future of shoes is here,” and a link to order them.

