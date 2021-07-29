Woman’s Face Smashed Into Cake, Narrowly Escapes Losing Eyesight

Smashing someone’s face into a cake on their birthday has become an odd tradition nowadays. But apart from wasting a perfectly beautiful and delicious cake, this fun activity can also be dangerous for those who are celebrating their special day. Recently, some photos and videos have gone viral on social media which show the danger of smashing someone’s face into a cake.

In one such photo a woman is seen getting injured when her face was smashed into the cake on her birthday. In the photo it can be seen that she has received an injury above her eye narrowly escaping losing her eyesight.

Three photographs from the incident were first shared by a Facebook user Antonio Lagginger. In one of these clicks, wooden spikes could be seen protruding from a cake that has been cut. In the second, one of the spikes is seen stuck on the eyelid of the woman. In the third, her eye has been covered with a bandage. The user said that this horrific incident took place when the woman had just cut the cake to celebrate her birthday. Just then, her friends smashed her face into it. But since it was a layered cake, one of the wooden sticks stuck in her eyelid and immediately blood started oozing out.

When she screamed in pain, her friends rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors pulled out the piece of the wooden spike and bandaged the area. According to doctors, her pupil was just a few inches away from her injury spot and luckily she escaped losing her sight.

This post was uploaded as a public service announcement for those who indulge in this odd tradition.

Some bakers use wooden, metal or plastic sticks in multi-layered cakes in order to hold the different pieces in place.

Judging by the number of shares on the post, this word of caution has come as a rude shock to many. Till now, the post has been shared more than 4.5 lakh times.

