Woman's First-Look Photos from Wedding Day With Her Beloved Dog Goes Viral

A US bride’s photoshoot is going viral across social networking platforms. Wedding shoots are always a little extra special. They embody the essence of the union of two people and also capture a whole range of emotions. Hana Kim, who recently exchanged wedding vows with the love of her life, expressed a very special request on her big day.

She wanted her first-look images in the white dress with her beloved dog. Hana married her long-term beau Jarad Brickman in the woods of Camp Colton, Oregon. It was an intimate ceremony for which Hana opted for a lovely bridal gown which came in a pristine white hue and featured intricate details. Gumbo is one of her three precious dogs, and the chosen one to get his mom married.

Pictures of the shoot featuring Hana and Gumbo have been shared online on several Instagram pages. In the stills, a euphoric bride-to-be is seen posing with a flower bouquet in her hand as her furry partner complemented her with a floral wreath around his neck. The pictures reveal the joy of the golden retriever whose happiness on looking at the beautiful bride is palpable. The happy dog is seen greeting Hana and showering her with kisses in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Hana wrote, “A moment with my special boy.”

Stephanie Nachtrab, wedding photographer and the cameraperson behind the epic moment, wrote on Instagram, “10 photos. That’s all I have to tell the story of love so vast and so deep between a girl, her dogs, and her now husband. Hana had a vision to do a “first look” with Gumbo and it was the sweetest thing I’ve ever documented. As Gumbo would say “I’m so happy I got to marry my mom today.” The newlyweds have two other dogs - Maple and Aslan.

In 2014, the couple met because of the dogs and they wanted to make sure that the four-legged-members were an integral part of their nuptials and involved on their special day. Last year, while speaking to People, Hana expressed her feelings about her dogs. She said, “Jared is my rock, he always supports me. Aslan will be our ring bearer."

