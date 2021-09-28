Woman’s Hair Catches Fire While Working in Kitchen. She Realises 46-Second Later

A woman’s hair caught fire when she was working in the kitchen. The worst part? She realised it 45 seconds later. The woman, who is a chef by profession, was so engrossed in her work that she didn’t realise it. Now, a video of the entire episode was shared on Twitter.

In the viral video, the woman was picking some ingredients for her recipe when her hair lit on the fire. The ingredients were kept in a locker beneath the stove. She was so busy with work that she didn’t even realise that her hair has caught fire. After a while, she seemed to have felt heat on her head due to the burning of her hair and this is when she figured it out.

The time and venue of the incident are still unknown. The video seems to be the CCTV footage installed in the kitchen. Along with the clip, the user, who shared the video, wrote, “This lady is on fire”.

A Twitter user said that woman belongs to South African. Few others expressed their shock over the incident.

She might be a Nigerian or South African. They have very dense and thick hair..— विश्वनाथ ବିଶ୍ବନାଥ Viswanath (@Viswanath507480) September 20, 2021

OMG😦— PRAKASH C MISHRA​ (@PRAKASHCBWE) September 19, 2021

It is being advised by authorities to take safety measures while working in the kitchen. People are advised to place fire extinguishers in their kitchens to avoid any kind of accident. One should pay special attention while cooking on the stove.

