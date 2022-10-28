Woman's 'Magic' White Dress Turns Pink in Sunlight and Internet Wants to Add it in Cart

Today’s fashion trends can be incredibly fast-moving and bizarre since social media exposes us to so many odd outfits. Most recently, a video of an unusual fashion trend in which a dress changes colours appeared on the internet, confusing users and making them wonder if this would be the trajectory of fashion in the future.

A few days ago, internet user named Izzi posted a video on Instagram showing her dress that can change colour instantly under sunlight.”Guys, remember my skirt that changes colour? This changes colour too,” she said in the video while showing off the white dress she was wearing. Before heading outside under the sunlight, she said, “Let’s go in the sun.” When the woman stepped into the sunlight, it was immediately visible that the colour of her white dress had changed to a stunning shade of pink. She could be heard stating in the video, “It’s pink now.. Not for long.. Science.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkBWJLjjLEH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video has gone viral since it was shared. More than 25.1 million people have viewed the reel, and over 2.2 million people have liked it. Simply shocked by how quickly the white dress changed colour in the sunlight, internet users expressed their disbelief in the comments area.

“Can anyone explain how this is possible?” one user wrote. “What a fun piece!” said another. No waaaay! This is the coolest thing I’ve seen!” commented a third, while a fourth added, “Textiles using Photochromic dye!”

With the caption, “The dress that’s secretly pink,” Izzi also uploaded a number of pictures of the dress in pink.

Temperature-sensitive substances known as thermochromic inks or dyes are used to make such dresses. The colours of the clothing can change depending on the lighting conditions, such as day or night, sunlight or shadow. The dyes return to their natural colour after the heat/radiation is eliminated.

