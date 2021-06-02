Woman's New Apartment Burnt Down in Less Than 24 Hours by Decorative Neon Sign

Moving into your own house or apartment is one of the most special moments in your life. We put in a lot of effort to personalise and decorate the space to reflect our own personality. However, this unique experience didn’t last for a Tiktoker whose new apartment was burned down in less than 24 hours by a decorative light. The tragic incident was detailed by TikTok user @sydsacks, who goes by Syd on the app, on May 27 in a video showing the damage done by a neon light she hung up in her living room. The video opens with a picture of her drawing-room along with new furniture all around, with a bright neon pink sign which read ‘Let’s Stay Home’ hanging on the wall before the disaster hit.

Her euphoria was rather short-lived as she claims that under 14 hours the neon sign caught fire, leaving a huge hole on the wall and sparked more flames after falling onto her newly bought couch leaving it destroyed.

The next picture shows her pet dog lying on her bed before the tragedy and further clips show the aftermath of the fire, the video showed a burnt-up couch, a huge hole in the wall, and water damage from her sprinkler system. Luckily, the sprinklers in the apartment went off and prevented any loss of life, although the house was flooded with water.

The clip was shared by Instagram user @failsalad, with the caption, ‘removes neon sign from amazon car.’

Concerned netizens wondered how it happened and if her pet dog-seen lying on her bed- was safe. In follow up videos, she explained that the dog is fine because she left it with her parents before going out for lunch with friends, and left the neon sign on “without thinking much about it.” She states that official fire reports claim that sprinklers in her apartment went off within ten minutes she left the apartment.

She is grateful to have the renter’s insurance, she claimed in the video, and cover the damages as her furniture is destroyed with tons of water damage.

