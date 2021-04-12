Woman's 'Petition' to Remove the Chocolate End of a Cornetto Causes Brain-freeze on Twitter

As the summer season is swinging at its peak, it’s time for all that’s icy cold and what would be a better choice than some delicious ice cream! Yes, it’s the season of binging on the icy-sweet delicacy. Amid the variety of ice creams that are available, cornetto most likely beats all! And if one may ask why is cornetto deemed to a favourite among all, well the answer is, for all that it has — the crunchy waffle cone, the lip-licking icy delight topped with nuts and choc chips. It’s hard to find someone who would not like munching on the cone of the cornetto.

However, the internet always surprises us with bizarre revelations and actions of people. In one such latest happening, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to express her utter disapproval towards the chocolate end of a Cornetto and wanted to start a ‘petition’ to have it removed!

Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, “Petition for cornetto to remove the shitty block of chocolate at the bottom. who’s with me."

petition for cornetto to remove the shitty block of chocolate at the bottom. who’s with me 💯 pic.twitter.com/wKvXqRsqqb— vic xo (@victoriiiiio) April 2, 2021

And such a petition left netizens aghast! All the fans of Cornetto soon took to the post protesting against the hate, as they believe it’s the chocolate at the end, that qualifies to be the best thing about the ice cream.

That is the best part what is wrong with you (also it creates a barrier so melted ice-cream doesn't leak through the bottom— breakfast roll Stan account (@antifajedward) April 2, 2021

THATS THE BEST PART— orlagh (@HeDussnt) April 2, 2021

this take is pic.twitter.com/bXR5CsfHFs— dj pokemonposting (daniel) (@gardenofdeIete) April 2, 2021

I'm sure you're a good person but I haven't been this angry at a stranger since a bunch of idiots stormed the capital.— Fred Wood (@thatsmytrunks) April 3, 2021

You don't deserve Cornettos.— It’s ADAM. He wants to work with you! (@Adsinjapan) April 3, 2021

Not sure about Cornetto alone but anything cold and chocolaty should in summers, is a treat!

