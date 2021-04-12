buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Woman's 'Petition' to Remove the Chocolate End of a Cornetto Causes Brain-freeze on Twitter
1-MIN READ

Woman's 'Petition' to Remove the Chocolate End of a Cornetto Causes Brain-freeze on Twitter

Woman wants the chocolate end of a cornetto removed. (Credit: Twitter)

Woman wants the chocolate end of a cornetto removed. (Credit: Twitter)

A Twitter user wants to file a petition to remove the chocolaty end of a Cornetto. And netizens are angry!

As the summer season is swinging at its peak, it’s time for all that’s icy cold and what would be a better choice than some delicious ice cream! Yes, it’s the season of binging on the icy-sweet delicacy. Amid the variety of ice creams that are available, cornetto most likely beats all! And if one may ask why is cornetto deemed to a favourite among all, well the answer is, for all that it has — the crunchy waffle cone, the lip-licking icy delight topped with nuts and choc chips. It’s hard to find someone who would not like munching on the cone of the cornetto.

However, the internet always surprises us with bizarre revelations and actions of people. In one such latest happening, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to express her utter disapproval towards the chocolate end of a Cornetto and wanted to start a ‘petition’ to have it removed!

Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, “Petition for cornetto to remove the shitty block of chocolate at the bottom. who’s with me."

RELATED STORIES

And such a petition left netizens aghast! All the fans of Cornetto soon took to the post protesting against the hate, as they believe it’s the chocolate at the end, that qualifies to be the best thing about the ice cream.

Not sure about Cornetto alone but anything cold and chocolaty should in summers, is a treat!

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 12, 2021, 17:00 IST