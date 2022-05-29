Woman’s Pregnancy Goes Unnoticed Until the Very End in this Optical Illusion Video

No matter if it is an image, a video or an animation, optical illusions are baffling. The concept of optical illusion is to subtly hide something which, if observed, comes forth rather easily. Until you do not see the hidden component, you do not even realize it was there the whole time.

Another type of optical illusion is where you would see things to be of one kind from an angle but upon the angle changing, reality strikes and makes you question your perception, such as the one we have got for you today.

In a video shared by Joran Arcila, a famous fitness enthusiast on Instagram, manages to hide her baby bump until the very end. The 35-weeks pregnant woman’s bump is revealed only when she turns to the right. This optical illusion baffled people on the internet as the fitness enthusiast did not look pregnant when viewed from the front.

The video was posted as a reel with the caption that read, “Hiding it from the front haha, also idk why but this video went viral on TikTok lol so I figured I’d share it here.” She added, “Happy Saturday! Have an amazing day, friends! Almost 9 months with my Mila!”

Take a look at the reel here:

The reel garnered lots of attention on Instagram racking up more than three lakh views and roughly ten thousand likes. The comment section was full of people who were tricked by Arcila. Many revealed that the baby bump was noticeable from the front view only after watching the reels several times.

A user commented: “Because it’s like an optical illusion that absolutely messes with your brain! So cool and such a sweet baby bump!” Another user commented: “Girl I could not see that belly at all… You are the cutest.”

Did you manage to spot the baby bump initially?

