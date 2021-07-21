Woman's rant about outfit heard by colleagues after she forgets to keep call on mute

With working from home becoming the ‘new normal’, goof-ups on office calls have become quite common. The latest addition to this list is a video shared on TikTok by a 24-year-old woman named Alexander Ceberio who goes by the username @alllyvert. Alexander’s rant about her outfit during one of her meetings at the new job was overheard by her colleagues before she realized that she had left the conference call unmuted.

Alexandra who recently joined this office for her new sales job complained that no one had joined the meeting and cameras were off. She then went to start a little rant about her outfits.

She talked about how she got all ready for the meeting, but it had gone waste as most of the people had their cameras off. Alexandra was in the middle of her next sentence while talking about the outfit fitting and her hair when a coworker spoke up to remind her that everyone else was hearing her speak.

She was left embarrassed and almost froze for a moment before muting the call. Reacting to the video, TikTok users said that they felt the panic that Alexandra must have gone through. A user said that the video was the documentation of their biggest fear

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here