Woman's Reaction to 'Flying' Baby Goes Viral on Twitter

A mother had her heart in her mouth after she spotted her baby flying in the air with balloons to the back. She quickly rushed to catch the 'flying baby' only to realize that she had been pranked;her reaction has now gone viral on the internet. The 8-second clip featuring this balloon prank was shared on Twitter by @MackBeckyComedy along with a caption that read, “The baby is flying!”

The clip starts off with a baby suspended in the air by balloons when the mom rushes to her rescue, screaming, “Emerson! Oh my gosh! Get her!”. She tries to catch the baby floating in the air near the staircase. However, the terrified expression on her face gets some relief when a man hiding behind the wall of the staircase walks forward to reveal that the baby was not flying but was held by him.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 6.4 million views along with 1.79 lakh likes from users on the microblogging site. Interestingly, the woman was not the only one who fell for the prank many users also thought that the baby was flying in the air because of the balloon. Some others jumped the gun lashed out at the couple for being careless, without realizing that it was the father who was lifting the baby. "These are the kinda people who would leave the kid in an unlocked hotel room while going out to dinner."

However, others came in support of the parents and asked people to not jump to conclusions without watching the entire clip. A user wrote, "People jump to conclusions. It looks like a real baby whose dad is holding her securely with the intent of pranking her mom."

