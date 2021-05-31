Woman's 'Relatable' Video on 'Forgetting' Vivid Dreams is Leaving Netizens in Agreement

Has it ever happened to you that you forget all your dreams soon after waking up? It is a pretty common phenomenon that no matter how hard one tries to recollect their dream; one’s mind just draws a blank. Tons of people have shared how annoyed they get at their brains for this bizarre situation and a woman jumped on the wagon sharing a hilarious video on the bizarre concept. On May 25, Hayley Morris left the internet in splits as she shared a clip based on a similar situation, with her playing the role of her brain and herself. It shows a hilarious yet relatable conversation with her brain as she wakes up from a good dream.

The clip opens with Hayley lying in bed as she wakes up and says that she just had “the best dream” to which her brain asks did she. As she goes on to recall the dream, she says that she was in a huge garden… her brain is holding a white paper with the text ‘Hayley’s Dream’ written on it. But as she is unable to recall who she was within her dream, her brain sets the paper on fire with an evil smile.

When Hayley protests and asks what it was doing by burning her dream, it asks her what dream she is talking about. She tells her brain that it just destroyed the memory of that brain to which the brain replies that she’ll have no one to tell that to now. “It’s completely gone,” she utters in frustration.

In the caption, Hayley asks why does she remember ‘every terrible dream’ she has had but all the ‘good ones’ disappear within seconds of waking.’

The video has racked up more than 1 million views, almost 1.3 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens who relate to the video. One user commented saying that he hates it when his brain does that.

Another person wrote that such a situation happened to him. A third user wrote that the brain does that so we can tell no one about the things we saw.

