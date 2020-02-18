English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Woman's Ring Belonging to Her Late Husband Lost 47 Years Ago in US Found in Finland

Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School.

A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland.


Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School, the Bangor Daily News reported. She said the ring was largely forgotten until a sheet metal worker found it under 8 inches (20 centimeters) of soil in a Finnish forest 47 years later.


The ring belonged to McKenna’s late husband Shawn, who she dated all throughout high school and college. The couple was married for 40 years until Shawn died in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer. Shawn gave McKenna the ring before he left for college, and she accidentally left it in a department store.


McKenna said she cried when the ring arrived in the mail at her Brunswick home last week.


“It’s very touching in this world of negativity, to have decent people step forward and make an effort.” McKenna said. “There are good people in the world, and we need more of them.”

