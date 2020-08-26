Woman's Tip on How to Remove a Permanent Stain is Just the Life Hack We Need

We all have some stains on our clothes that do not go off easily. Be it about using the most expensive detergents or trying various hacks, some stains are there to stay. However, an Australian mum has finally found a way to remove these stains without much worry.

The lady has posted her wonder hack on the Facebook group Mums Who Clean, trying to seek some help to remove it with the permanent marker stain on a white hoodie. One of the comments on the post suggested that she soaked the hoodie in eucalyptus oil for half an hour.

The mother just followed and trick and guess what, it actually worked. In fact, the smart hack helped in removing 90 per cent of the stain.

Sharing the before and after pictures of the stain, the lady wrote, “It worked so well! I rinsed the stain with water and squeezed the extra out as much as I could so the colour didn't run”.

The hack has left people completely amazed, expressing their gratitude over the unimaginable trick to remove permanent stains.

For those who do not know, eucalyptus oil is one of the helpful essential oils. It is also used as a medicine for various common diseases including nasal congestion and asthma. It is also used as a tick repellent at homes.

Now, as you got to know through this post, the essential oil can be used as a stain remover as well.