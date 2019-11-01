Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Woman's Viral Tweet About Looking for a 'Handsome 50-Year-Old Man' for Her Mother Wins Hearts Online

Aastha Varma, whose Twitter bio describes her as a law student, tweeted that she was looking for a man for her mother.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman's Viral Tweet About Looking for a 'Handsome 50-Year-Old Man' for Her Mother Wins Hearts Online
Image: Twitter/ Aastha Varma

On Thursday, Aastha Varma, whose Twitter bio describes her as a law student, tweeted that she was looking for a man for her mother. She accompanied the tweet with a selfie of herself with her mother and wrote, "Looking for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother! :) Vegetarian, Non Drinker, Well Established."

We've all heard fairy-tale love stories of men and women finding their partners and soul mates through social media. However, this is unique, given that the daughter is "groom hunting" for her mother when usually it's the other way around. Her post is not just heartwarming, and also shatters stereotypes about finding love at a certain age.

Ever since Aastha tweeted last night, the comment section has been flooded with replies, mostly positive in nature. While some applauded her for her gesture, others even made recommendations.

Turns out, Aastha's mother isn't the only eligible bachelor in town. There are several men who too are looking for someone to spend the rest of their lives with, and thanks to this tweet, they might just hit it off with her mom.

Many asked Aastha why she wasn't turning to a matrimonial site for matches for her mother. She responded saying that she had, and that she had even tried Tinder, but to no avail.

We've also reached out to Aastha, and are awaiting a response from her.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram