Woman's Viral Tweet About Looking for a 'Handsome 50-Year-Old Man' for Her Mother Wins Hearts Online

On Thursday, Aastha Varma, whose Twitter bio describes her as a law student, tweeted that she was looking for a man for her mother. She accompanied the tweet with a selfie of herself with her mother and wrote, "Looking for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother! :) Vegetarian, Non Drinker, Well Established."

We've all heard fairy-tale love stories of men and women finding their partners and soul mates through social media. However, this is unique, given that the daughter is "groom hunting" for her mother when usually it's the other way around. Her post is not just heartwarming, and also shatters stereotypes about finding love at a certain age.

Looking for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother! :) Vegetarian, Non Drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting pic.twitter.com/xNj0w8r8uq — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019

Ever since Aastha tweeted last night, the comment section has been flooded with replies, mostly positive in nature. While some applauded her for her gesture, others even made recommendations.

May I keep this as WhatsApp status to increase the reach. The call is yours! — Mahantesh G (@Montey87) October 31, 2019

Very different, good and bold use of @Twitter ! Good one @AasthaVarma ! All the best — Nidhi Kamdar (@NidhiKamdarMH) October 31, 2019

Awesome job lots of love and blessings to you for doing this for your mummy. — sonal (@comeonletsshare) October 31, 2019

Warmed my heart. May your lovely mother find a companion to witness the sunrise with and soak in the moonlight with. Inshallah. Bohot saari Duayein. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) October 31, 2019

Turns out, Aastha's mother isn't the only eligible bachelor in town. There are several men who too are looking for someone to spend the rest of their lives with, and thanks to this tweet, they might just hit it off with her mom.

I have one senior in my office... never married 54-55 with good fitness and energy(it’s for real).... well established 30 LPA.... If it’s fine... DM me — SANDEEP CHATURVEDI (@Sas14225579) October 31, 2019

Will someone little younger than 50 years old will be fine? — Animetabh Bachchan (@DevilJokerK) October 31, 2019

I know one person living in Haridwar, if interested please revert. — Neeraj (@neerajsharms) October 31, 2019

Gujarati? He's a senior engineer, He is my uncle, widower. Really strong personality. — Jigar (@iJay__007) October 31, 2019

Jain. Chalega ?? — W Pandey (@Abhizen101) October 31, 2019

Many asked Aastha why she wasn't turning to a matrimonial site for matches for her mother. She responded saying that she had, and that she had even tried Tinder, but to no avail.

Tried. Failed. :) I didnot intervene till a long time..but socha, for her happiness.. I can atleast search up where I have a voice 😊 — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019

Tried and failed. Tinder to https://t.co/NIQxExHO1G — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019

We've also reached out to Aastha, and are awaiting a response from her.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.