Women Accidentally Drug Themselves After Sniffing Hallucinogenic Flower

When you see a bright flower in full bloom it is quite understandable if you go in and sniff it to smell its fragrance. But it turns out, if you sniff an Angel’s Trumpet flower the worst thing that could happen to you is loss of free will. However, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman was unaware of this fact when she and her friend found the flower on their way to another friend’s house. Attracted by its fragrance and appearance, Weyman sniffed the flower quite a few times with her friend and uploaded the video of their shenanigans on her TikTok and Instagram account.

The aftermath of sniffing the flowers was quite unexpected for Weyman and her friend as she described in her Instagram caption. Weyman wrote in her caption, “After these photos were taken we both felt really weird and had to go home, I had my first sleep paralysis dream and the craziest nightmares.” In the Instagram post, Weyman shared a series of videos where she and her friend are seen taking turns sniffing the yellow Angel’s Trumpet flower and relishing its fragrance, unaware of its narcotic properties. Angel’s Trumpet, is known to be a source of scopolamine, a hallucinogen and potentially deadly narcotic, better known as burundanga or “Devil’s Breath.”

Weyman’s caption further mentioned, “The next day we were informed this is an ‘Angel’s Trumpet’. It’s highly poisonous and causes hallucinations and zombie-like trances so SOOOO stick to inhaling my music, not a random flower you find on the street.”

According to Vice, narcotic burundanga eliminates a person’s free will so a person may be awake and articulate and to anyone else watching, it may seem that they are perfectly fine, but the person has completely lost control of their own actions. A person drugged with burundanga is at the whim of suggestions, and that is how anyone can take advantage of them, Vice reported.

The drug was used as a truth serum during the Cold War by agents of the US and the erstwhile USSR,The Telegraph reported.

