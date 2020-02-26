Women Can Get Pregnant in Swimming Pools Without Intercourse, Says Indonesian Official

In a bizarre incident, an Indonesian child rights official has claimed that a woman can get pregnant in swimming pools without penetration if men with strong sperm ejaculate in water. However, she has taken this bizarre comment back possibly after receiving flak on social media.

As reported by the Daily Mail she had said, “There is an especially strong type of male sperm that may cause pregnancy in a swimming pool. Even without penetration, men may become sexually excited and ejaculate, therefore causing a pregnancy. If women are in a phase where they are sexually active, pregnancy may occur. No one knows for sure how men react to the sight of women in a swimming pool.”

The official, identified as Sitti Hikmawatty, had made this remark in an interview with Tribun Jakarta. Later, she apologized stating that the remark was incorrect and was made in personal capacity and was not from The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI).

The official has also requested individuals and organizations to not spread or make the statement available to others as she is revoking the same

It does not come as a surprise that the Indonesian doctors have rubbished her statement.

According to Daily Mail, the doctors have said that it is impossible for a woman to get pregnant this way and The Indonesian Doctors Association too told the Jakarta Post that women cannot be impregnated in this manner.