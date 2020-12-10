Women Complained of Menstrual Hygiene at Farmers' Protest Site. They're Now Getting Free Sanitary Pads

At the Singhu border, hundreds of farmers remain camped for two weeks now. There is poetry, songs of protest, free medical camps, innovation and a sense of community belonging brimming at the protest site. And keeping in mind the need of women protesters, volunteers from several organisations and political parties are providing free sanitary napkins there.

Free sanitary pads for protesting women at Singhu Border. pic.twitter.com/13xW2eCd0W — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 10, 2020

Earlier, reports said that women were facing issues about menstrual hygiene. People of the adjoining villages had thrown open the doors of their homes for women protesters to take bath, but menstrual hygiene remained an issue.

But this initiative is likely to bring respite for the women. Volunteers of Aam Admi Party and Khalsa Aid are reportedly providing sanitary napkins for free to women.

Our volunteers distributing essential items kits to the protesting farmers. These include basic toiletries, towel, sanitary napkins and other bathing essentials.Thank you for your support!#FarmerProtest2020 #khalsaaidindia #khalsaaid #support pic.twitter.com/2iDlK6OXg7 — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 4, 2020

"The AAP women volunteers are taking due care of the women protesters and providing them with the essentials items of daily use," AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke said.

Similarly, the Khalsa Aid too is providing sanitary napkins for the women in need. "Menstrual hygiene was one issue the women were facing at the protest site. Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team also has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need," Khalsa Aid an international NGO that provides humanitarian aid in disaster and conflict-torn places, said in a tweet.

A message from the women farmers protesting at Delhi borders.Menstrual hygiene was one issue the women were facing at the protest site.Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team also has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need pic.twitter.com/4J4zfEdZxk — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 2, 2020

The farmers' protest site has come up with innovation and ideas. There are books for people to read, ideas being discussed, and this-a roti machine which can make rotis after rotis, 2,000 rotis per hour. This naturally makes it easier for the farmers to make food for thousands at the camp.

