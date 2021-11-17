Women Give Free Alcohol Shots at Airport After Security Stops Them From Carrying Bottles

There may be no free lunches in the world but passengers at this US airport got free vodka shots thanks to a group of women, who forgot to put their booze in the check-in luggage. The free booze party at the security check line started after two large bottles were discovered from the carry bag of these women heading to Miami in Florida. The security staff told the women that they could not carry the bottles with them due to the 100 ml rule. Now they had only two options. Either throw the bottles away or drink the Vodka and move forward. Of course, they chose the second option. The video of this incident was shared online by TikTok user @latinnbella and needless to say, it went viral like crazy.

The video shows the woman drinking Vodka from the bottle and passing it on to other passengers in the queue. The scenes left even the security personally amused and they were seen chuckling.

The video just took the internet by storm and garnered over 12 million views with thousands of reactions on the short video sharing platform.

According to the Sun, netizens joined their voices in calling the women ‘heroes’ and expressed their FOMO. “I’m more disappointed I wasn’t there to participate," wrote a user in his reaction while another said that the plane ride must have been the most ‘lit’ one ever.

However, there were also some who weren’t quite on the same page and criticized the passengers for taking off the mask for booze.

But coming that to the plane ride, the TikToker shared a follow video and said that they reached safely without any hassle

While the video gave us some comic relief, please be careful about not drinking too much before a flight. Because apart from the trouble you may cause to fellow passengers, the drinking adventure even get you banned on planes.

