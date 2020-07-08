Women in Rome Don Wedding Dresses to Protest Against Coronavirus Restrictions Against Marriages

In a bizarre incident, women in Rome donned wedding dresses to stage a flash mob in protest against the coronavirus lockdown prohibiting large religious gatherings and ceremonies like weddings.

Decked up in white gowns and wedding jewelry, the "brides" took to the city's iconic Trevi fountain and staged what they referred to as the "flash mob of the singles or unmarried ones."

According to reports, the flash mob was organized by an Italian wedding association and came in the wake of rigid measures adopted by Italy to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The protesters, which consisted of about 15 women, wore masks, held signs and placards, and posed outside not just the fountain but also the Italian Parliament and outside other affected businesses such as offices of caterers, musicians, and banquet hall owners. Some of them claimed that their weddings had been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Women who joined the protest later including members of the wedding association wanted authorities to ease regulations.

They carried umbrellas to the protest and also carried placards that read, "give us back the freedom to celebrate...unrestricted marriage".

Italy, which has recorded at least 34,899 deaths due to coronavirus, saw a dip in the number of day-to-day confirmed Covid-19 cases after five straight days of small increases.

According to Health Ministry figures on Sunday, 192 cases were registered in the previous 24 hours, compared to 235 in Saturday’s tally, AP reported.

