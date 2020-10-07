'Women in Science Can Also Have Impact': Chemistry Nobel Winner's Message for Young Girls

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2020 had set new goals and role models for women across the world. The award, which was jointly given to France's Emmanuelle Charpentier and US's Jennifer Doudna for their contributions to genome editing, has brought to fore once again the importance of encouraging women in science.

The Secretary-General of Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Göran K. Hansson said that the women had won the Nobel for "rewriting the code of Life". And in terms of gender rights and women's visibility in science, they really did rewrite history.

And while the victory itself is bound to be a huge inspiration for women in science or hoping to be, a statement by Charpentier following her big win is breathing even more energy and inspiration into young women.

Upon winning the Nobel, there were Charpentier's thoughts.

"My wish is that this will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing," she said.

The quote was tweeted by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and has since been going viral for all the right reasons.

The dearth of women in science and other related fields like STEM, biotechnology, AI and automation, physics, astronomy, chemistry and academics among others, as well as the lack of recognition for the ones that do exist was glaring. Many hope that the Nobel will help shed light on the work of women in science.

Charpentier and Doudna won the Nobel prize for their discovery and development of Crispr Cas9, a revolutionary genome-editing technique that has completely changed the face of the field. They are also the sixth and seventh women in the world to have won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, filling in the shoes of scientists like Marie Curie and Frances Arnold.