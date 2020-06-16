Women in Switzerland are 'Screaming' Together to Protest Gender Pay Gap and Domestic Violence

As Switzerland marked 'Women's Strike' - a protest by women across the country - on Sunday, hundreds of women protesters took to the streets to scream in solidarity for gender equality.

The one-minute screaming protest began at 3.24 pm, to mark the exact hour of the day, as per the protesters, when women start working for free due to the pay gap between men and women.

While the scream-in protest was meant to protest against gender inequality and gender pay gap at work, the protesters also wanted to make a point about domestic violence, literally by raising their voice against it.

The Women's March, known the world over as "Fraunestreik", has taken place annually ever since 1991. Despite nearly half a million participants in 2019, however, this year's protest saw a drop in numbers due to coronavirus as only some 2,000 protesters joined the march.

Videos on social media showed that protests nevertheless took place across various Swiss cities with protesters filmed speaking about gender inequality, pay gap, gender-based domestic violence, and sexual harassment.

“For me it is emotional. Because I scream for me, but I also scream for my sisters and brothers, I scream for all the other children who lost a mother or a father, and I also scream for my mother, who would have screamed if she was still here,” said Roxanne Errico, a 19-year-old student who said her mother was killed by her violent boyfriend.

Another Geneva resident, Rose-Angela Gramoni, said she had joined all the women’s strikes since 1991.

“Now I can die in peace, the next generation is here to take over. But for a while, I was very sad. I thought we fought for many things, but we did not finish the job and nobody was here to finish it,” said Gramoni, who is in her 70s.

Switzerland has a high quality of life but lags other developed economies in women’s pay and workplace equality. Women earn roughly a fifth less than men, better than 30 years ago when it was about a third less, but worse than in 2000, according to government data.

Thousands of marchers in Geneva and other Swiss cities screamed for a minute at 3:24 p.m. — the time of day when women technically start working for free given the wage gap.

They also staged a flash mob and held a minute’s silence for women killed by husbands or boyfriends.

Demonstrators decried violence against women and the LGBT community, and called for recognition of often unpaid work caring for family and relatives.

“I would love to walk at night wearing a skirt, shorts or leggings without being insulted, without being scared to be raped,” said Geneva resident Vani Niuti, 20.

The scream-in protests are a characteristic of women's protests in Switzerland and even inspired protesters in parts of the world such as in Hong Kong last year where protesters took to their windows and balconies at a specific time in 2019 amid the then-ongoing protests.

Such protests are also common in countries like Sweden. The "Flogsta scream", for instance, originated the town of Flogsta, close to the Uppsala University where women students screamed from their balconies and windows to raise their voice against inequality. such protests have since been held in several parts of Sweden.

