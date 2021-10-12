Women of This UK Village Have Life Expectancy of 95 Years. Here's Why

The village of Detling and Thurnham in England is famous for two things — it has the highest life expectancy, and that the women here live more than men.

According to a report published in Daily Mail, the average life expectancy of women here is a staggering 95 years. The normal life expectancy of people in Britain is 83 years, 12 years less than what it is in the unique village. The men here live up to 86 years, which is 9 years less than women. Indoor and outdoor smoking is banned in the village. The residents are so health-conscious that the ban on smoking was imposed 7 years ago, even before it was implemented across the country.

According to the report, there are around 800 people in Detling village located near the dunes of North Downs. The British Government has included many of these people in the list of the oldest people in the country.

The villagers here are extremely health conscious and pay a lot of attention to their eating and drinking habits. The village has a total of 8 doctors, meaning a doctor each for 100 people. The major reason for such a high life expectancy is the reach of medical services. The village also has a natural reservoir, considered the best source of clean water.

Irene Nobbs of the same village celebrated her 102nd birthday in April this year. She lives in a nursing home and used to work as a hairdresser. She says, “I have been able to live so long because of being busy. The life expectancy here is very good. Better quality of water and clean air in the hilly area is also a major reason."

As per the governmental data, the life expectancy in Blackpool, England, is only 73 years for women and 67 for men.

According to a 2013 report, one of every three pregnant women smoked cigarettes in England.

Meanwhile, as per the government data of 2019, the life expectancy in India was 69.66 years.

