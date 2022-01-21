Women on TikTok Call Out 'Serial Dater' after Discovering He Ghosted All of Them

Staying faithful to a partner does not come easy to some. Dating multiple partners discreetly and infidelity is something not all of us would indulge in but there are people who do it and manage to get away with it. But a man named Caleb from New York did not happen to be that lucky as TikTok videos have gone viral in the city warning women to stay away from him after it came to the fore that he was dating multiple women simultaneously. Nicknamed “West Elm Caleb", after the furniture company he works with, he has been gaining notoriety for allegedly going on dates with multiple women before ‘ghosting’ them.

The Independent reports that it all started when a TikTok user named Mimi Shou spoke about being ghosted by a man named Caleb in a video. However, she was left puzzled by multiple women enquiring in the comments section about whether she was referring to “West Elm Caleb". Although she was talking about a different man with the same name, it was by sheer coincidence that her video became a point of interaction for other women who were ghosted by the same person named Caleb. The women had all matched with the man on the dating app Hinge before being unceremoniously ditched by him. Mimi then made a video talking about this experience and warning women to stay away from “West Elm Caleb".

In the event you’ve somehow avoided West Elm Caleb TikTok, this is a good starting point: pic.twitter.com/SUiE22nA2w— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, another TikTok user, Kate Glavan, started getting tagged in Ms Shou's video. “Without TikTok, I would never have realised the person I was dating was West Elm Caleb," Kate said. In a video that she posted on TikTok, Kate mentioned how Caleb was with another woman named Kelly on Saturday morning, only hours before he went on a date with her. She included messages she had received from other women warning her about the serial dater.

I don’t think I’ve seen anything unite as many 20-something women in nyc like the exposing of West Elm Caleb… the chokehold he has on my TikTok timeline right now is wiiiiild pic.twitter.com/A92k44wmpY— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 19, 2022

Kate said she had met Caleb on Hinge and that he had stopped responding to her texts or texting her after dating her for six weeks.

Meanwhile, the hashtag WestElmCaleb has been trending on TikTok as more and more women are coming forward to narrate their experiences of having dated and then being ghosted by the man.

