Women Self-Help Groups are Making Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Odisha

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan which falls on August 22, women Self Help Groups (SHG) from rural Odisha are doing their bit for the environment by making Rakhi from biodegradable materials.

The SHGs are making the Rakhis from clay, Sabai grass, golden grass, waste paper, bamboo, different pulses, coconut shells and other organic materials. They have set up 18 stalls across the state. The price of the products range between Rs 20 and Rs 50. Around 2,000 women are working to make the Rakhis for the upcoming festival.

According to ANI, people from different SHGs from the districts of Khordha, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbahnj and Keonjhar have been making eco-friendly Rakhis to make awareness for a pollution-free environment.

Odisha: Members of a self-help group, ORMAS sell eco-friendly ‘rakhis’ in BhubaneswarWe’ve set up 18 stalls across Odisha. Products are priced between Rs 20 &Rs 50. Around 2,000 women are associated with SHGs which helps in providing livelihood:Pranab Panda, member,ORMAS(15.08) pic.twitter.com/tzNNqaMXe0 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

“We use terracotta, Sabai grass, pulses and other organic material to make these products. We took all the precautionary measures in view of Covid-19. Last year, we received a great response due to low selling prices. We are hoping for the same this year," Rajlaxmi, an SHG worker told ANI.

On the other hand, The Haryana government on Tuesday said women and children up to 15 years will be provided free travel facility in state buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan so that sisters can visit their brothers’ homes and tie Rakhi. Buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity, it said.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that the facility has been there for several years. “Last year, it was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there has been a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to continue this facility," he said in a statement.

The minister said buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Those travelling in buses will have to follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks, Sharma said.

