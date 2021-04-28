Women Smile 62 Times a Day While Men Do it Only 8 Times, Study Reveals

Women smile more often than men do. Yep. According to a Yale Research, the average woman smiles 62 times per day, while the average man smiles only 8 times a day. The research also points out that the difference in both genders’ smile rate is bigger when they are younger, specifically in their teenage. Although this difference is modest when individuals enter adulthood.

Many reasons have been cited for this difference: women tend to be more expressive, empathetic, and naturally emotional; they are born with better smile equipment than men and develop these muscles better over their lifetime. Another explanation proposes that women smile more because they aren’t as “socially dominant" as men. Many other factors such as age, culture, and ethnicity also play a crucial role when it comes to smiling.

The research also found that when occupying similar positions in power, occupation, or social roles, the difference between both genders disappears. However, there is a difference. Women tend to smile more when there is tension in the air, trying to diffuse it, smooth out hurt feelings, and restore peace and harmony again.

There are many factors to consider when it comes to women smiling more often than men. This conclusion in no way means that women are happier than men — only that women are generally more expressive when it comes to their feelings, which is due to many factors — some of them being women’s emotional nature, culture, and context. There are many reasons why men don’t smile more often. One being the taboo surrounding men being open about their emotions. It is time we encourage men to share their feelings openly and not be afraid of being their true selves. It is always better to smile more, you know.

