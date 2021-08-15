Women Take the Lead at 40th Year of Indian-American Doctors' Association

As the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the biggest ethnic medical organisation in the United States, celebrates its 40th anniversary, women make up the majority of its present leadership. Dr Anupama Gotimukula, the AAPI’s fourth female president, termed it a “very historic and very proud moment" as the organisation “celebrates 40 years of committed service to the United States, India, and the globe."

According to an AAPI press release, she remarked, “There has never been such a robust representation of women leaders in AAPI’s leadership roles."

“I am fortunate to be heading AAPI alongside this great group of devoted women leaders,” stated Dr Gotimukula, AAPI leadership for 2020-21 from San Antonio, Texas.

Dr Kusum Punjabi chairs the AAPI Board of Trustees; Dr Soumya Neravetla is President of the Young Physicians Section (YPS), and Dr Ayesha Singh is President of the Medical Student/Residents & Fellows Section (MSRF).

Dr Samadder, AAPI’s vice president, stated her aim “to contribute to the development of an ethically strong, morally upright, and fiscally responsible organisation It is also critical to bring in much-needed variety in order to keep AAPI prospering."

Congratulations to our amazing leadership team!!! https://t.co/qjSihX9NWE— AAPIUSA (@AAPIUSA) August 13, 2021

Dr Neravetla, president of YPS, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who is involved in the welfare of physicians of Indian descent and the general public. He is a second-generation Indian-American who was born, reared, and educated in the United States. She is a well-known medical speaker who has given numerous presentations to medical communities.

“I am passionate about empowering Indian physicians and promoting professional growth,” says Dr Neravetla, who wants to inspire physicians of her generation to be involved in their communities and AAPI.

Ayesha Singh, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, joined AAPI in 2017 and served as Secretary on the MSRF board for the first time in 2018. She was elected Vice President of the MSRF in 2019. She is deeply committed to her clinical studies on atherosclerosis.

She believes that active marketing emphasising AAPI’s wide network, resources, and advantages will encourage membership among young professionals and future leaders committed to maintaining this organization’s heritage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here