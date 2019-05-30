Women Tend to be Happier Without Children or a Spouse, Study Shows

A new study now finds that women who remain unmarried and without children could actually be happier and healthier!Citing behavioural expert Paul Dolan's comments at the Hay Festival! The Guardian published an article saying that women who decided to remain unmarried are the happiest, and more likely to live longer than their married and child-rearing counterparts. Dolan is a professor of behavioural science at the London School of Economics.According to the professor, the latest evidence shows traditional markers used to measure success did not correlate with happiness. This was found particularly true for marriage and raising children.Speaking at the event, Professor Paul told the Guardian, "Married people are happier than other population subgroups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are," adding, "When the spouse is not present: fucking miserable.”The behavioural expert went on to add that if one is a man, he should probably get married, adding, "if you’re a woman, don’t bother.”According to Paul, who cites evidence from the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), man benefited from marriage because it 'calmed' them down. Elaborating on it, he added that married men take lesser risks, earn more money and live a little longer. Women, according to Paul has to put up with their men and die sooner than if she was never married.While there are studies out there which have measured some financial and health benefits from tying the knot, Paul believes it could be because of higher incomes and emotional support, that allows married people to take risks and seek medical help.However, despite the benefits of remaining unmarried, more often than none, single people find that they are unhappy. Dolan credits it to societal views which see marriage and children as measures of success in life.According to Dolan, a 40-year-old single woman warrants pity and people hope that one day she will meet the right guy and her life will change for the better. "No, maybe she’ll meet the wrong guy and that’ll change. Maybe she’ll meet a guy who makes her less happy and healthy, and die sooner," he adds.