Women Tweet Their Hearts Out Against Alabama Abortion Ban That Doesn't Spare Even Rape Victims

Dear male legislators,



Stop making laws restricting women’s reproductive freedoms. Women and their healthcare providers know better than you do. Thank you.



Sincerely,

Everyone with common sense#AlabamaAbortionBill #AbortionRights — Will Scheffler (@will_scheffler_) May 15, 2019

I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio. This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 15, 2019

It saddens me to see how fewer men are enraged about the abortion bans and how little are speaking up against them. #AlabamaHatesWomen #AbortionIsAWomansRight — k (@1800blockme) May 18, 2019

The REAL long term reason in my opinion for this #AlabamaAbortionBan is because old upper class white men do not want to be a minority and have noticed a lower birth rate because women are deciding their fates for themselves #AlabamaHatesWomen — sunkissed_nubienne (@La_Zairoise) May 18, 2019

‘’Pushing your Christian narrative that sex is something to be ashamed of. This is not about the preservation of life but about the controlling of women’’ #AlabamaHatesWomen https://t.co/kOfAfS8kai — porg (@lori_lynn89) May 18, 2019

So now, if you’re a doctor in Alabama who performs an abortion for a woman who’s been raped, you’ll do more jail time than the rapist will. Alabama, why are you allowed to run around unsupervised? #AlabamaAbortionBan #alabamaabortionlaw #AlabamaHatesWomen #alabamagoddamn — Amie Babineau (@AmieBabineau) May 18, 2019

Honestly, this is scary to me we are starting to go back in our evolution it seems Just a Midwestern girl here but get your shit together and put your faux morals and shove them. You are destroying lives not saving them #Prochoice #AlabamaAbortionBan #AlabamaHatesWomen pic.twitter.com/FjwWlHgf9G — ♦ChaoticQuinn♦ (@CupidofCrimeHQ) May 18, 2019

Off to fight all the men who think they have control over OUR bodies #AlabamaHatesWomen #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/dmVWko3Yuq — Lolo the Witch ‍♀️ (@lauren_nelander) May 18, 2019

On Wednesday, the Alabama government passed a 'near total abortion ban' in the state, thereby criminalizing the procedure. Abortion in the state would be banned under all circumstances unless carrying the baby to term would pose a serious threat to the mother's health. In all other conditions, abortion is being classified as Class A felony and would be punishable by upto 99 years in prison.The law makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.The reason being cited in this case is that every life is precious and a gift from god, and therefore deems abortion as murder. This happens to be the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the United States since 1973.As per a report by the BBC, women constitute at least 51% of Alabama's population; however, 85% of its lawmakers are male. The abortion ban has thus sparked a debate on whether male politicians should even have a say in what women choose to do with their bodies.Following the ban, there was a massive outrage in Alabama with women flocking to the Alabama State House in protest. The verdict is simple, women in Alabama have lost complete control over their bodies. What is more alarming is the fact that this just takes us one step closer to the dystopian world that Maragaret Atwood had imagined for women.On Friday, Missouri also became the seventh state to impose a ban on abortions; their law, however, has a different clause. According to the new motion, abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy would be declared illegal.Numerous celebrities have also spoken up against the same. For instance, Reese Witherspoon tweeted, "This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights." Lady Gaga also supported the notion, "no uterus, no opinion."This is how Twitterati reacted to the anti-abortion laws:Countless women have spoken up about the same, saying that the law isn't just about abortion; instead, it is about controlling women and restricting their freedom.