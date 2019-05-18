Women Tweet Their Hearts Out Against Alabama Abortion Ban That Doesn't Spare Even Rape Victims
Women constitute at least 51% of Alabama's population; however, 85% of its lawmakers are male. The abortion ban has thus sparked a debate on whether male politicians should even have a say in what women choose to do with their bodies.
The law makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.
The reason being cited in this case is that every life is precious and a gift from god, and therefore deems abortion as murder. This happens to be the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the United States since 1973.
Dear male legislators,— Will Scheffler (@will_scheffler_) May 15, 2019
Stop making laws restricting women’s reproductive freedoms. Women and their healthcare providers know better than you do. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Everyone with common sense#AlabamaAbortionBill #AbortionRights
Following the ban, there was a massive outrage in Alabama with women flocking to the Alabama State House in protest. The verdict is simple, women in Alabama have lost complete control over their bodies. What is more alarming is the fact that this just takes us one step closer to the dystopian world that Maragaret Atwood had imagined for women.
On Friday, Missouri also became the seventh state to impose a ban on abortions; their law, however, has a different clause. According to the new motion, abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy would be declared illegal.
Ban abortion?— littlecrêpes (@littlecrpes1) May 18, 2019
Ban white men instead#AlabamaAbortionBill #AlabamaHatesWomen
Numerous celebrities have also spoken up against the same. For instance, Reese Witherspoon tweeted, "This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights." Lady Gaga also supported the notion, "no uterus, no opinion."
I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio. This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 15, 2019
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 15, 2019
This is how Twitterati reacted to the anti-abortion laws:
It saddens me to see how fewer men are enraged about the abortion bans and how little are speaking up against them. #AlabamaHatesWomen #AbortionIsAWomansRight— k (@1800blockme) May 18, 2019
The REAL long term reason in my opinion for this #AlabamaAbortionBan is because old upper class white men do not want to be a minority and have noticed a lower birth rate because women are deciding their fates for themselves #AlabamaHatesWomen— sunkissed_nubienne (@La_Zairoise) May 18, 2019
This bill was brought to you by Handmaid’s Tale. May the Lord open #AlabamaAbortionBills #AlabamaAbortionBan #AlabamaHatesWomen #AbortionBan #abortionbill #AbortionIsAWomansRight #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #WomensReproductiveRights #WomensHealth #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/X6jXRm56Ew— Carol Rock (@carolmrock) May 18, 2019
‘’Pushing your Christian narrative that sex is something to be ashamed of. This is not about the preservation of life but about the controlling of women’’ #AlabamaHatesWomen https://t.co/kOfAfS8kai— porg (@lori_lynn89) May 18, 2019
So now, if you’re a doctor in Alabama who performs an abortion for a woman who’s been raped, you’ll do more jail time than the rapist will. Alabama, why are you allowed to run around unsupervised? #AlabamaAbortionBan #alabamaabortionlaw #AlabamaHatesWomen #alabamagoddamn— Amie Babineau (@AmieBabineau) May 18, 2019
Honestly, this is scary to me we are starting to go back in our evolution it seems Just a Midwestern girl here but get your shit together and put your faux morals and shove them. You are destroying lives not saving them #Prochoice #AlabamaAbortionBan #AlabamaHatesWomen pic.twitter.com/FjwWlHgf9G— ♦ChaoticQuinn♦ (@CupidofCrimeHQ) May 18, 2019
Off to fight all the men who think they have control over OUR bodies #AlabamaHatesWomen #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/dmVWko3Yuq— Lolo the Witch ♀️ (@lauren_nelander) May 18, 2019
Countless women have spoken up about the same, saying that the law isn't just about abortion; instead, it is about controlling women and restricting their freedom.
